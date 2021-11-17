Georgia’s Anderson released on bond 1 week after rape charge

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been released from the Athens-Clarke County jail on $25,000 bond one week after being charged with rape. Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says bond agreed upon by Superior Court judge Eric Norris “puts us in position to prove (Anderson’s) innocence.” During the hearing, a second woman said she was the victim of an alleged 2020 incident involving Anderson in neighboring Oconee County. Anderson remains under indefinite suspension by Georgia. He has missed No. 1 Georgia’s last two games and will not play in this week’s game against Charleston Southern. Anderson still leads Georgia with five sacks.