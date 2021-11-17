Grant, Joseph lead Pistons to 97-89 comeback win over Pacers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 19 points and Cory Joseph added 18 as the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, and Saddiq Bey scored 15. Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana. Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.