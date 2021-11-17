Indians officially changing name to Guardians this week

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians will officially transition to Guardians on Friday, completing a name change that has been occurring in stages over the past few months. The team sent out a release saying its team shop at Progressive Field will begin selling Guardians merchandise and souvenirs later this week. The store at the team’s downtown ballpark will exclusively sell Guardians gear before it becomes available at retail outlets on Nov. 23. On Tuesday, the AL franchise cleared a final hurdle in the makeover as a lawsuit filed by a local roller derby team named the Guardians was resolved. The sides agreed to move forward with both teams using Guardians.