Jalen Hurts faces Saints for first time since first start

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts shocked the New Orleans Saints last December in his first NFL start, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-21 win. When the teams meet again Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the Saints (5-4) ought to have a better read on defending the mobility of Hurts, whose 18 carries for 106 yards in last year’s game remain career highs. But New Orleans won’t exactly be facing the same 2020 rookie. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Hurts is improving weekly and is a different quarterback than he was even in October.