Johnson & Pastrana to represent USA in Race of Champions

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana will represent the United States in the upcoming Race of Champions international event. Johnson teamed with Jeff Gordon in 2002 to win the ROC Nations Cup title for Team USA. Johnson will compete in the event scheduled Feb. 4-6 in Pite Havsbad, Sweden for the “Champion of Champions” title in the individual ROC competition. He will team with Pastrana for Team USA in the ROC Nations Cup. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will be held on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.