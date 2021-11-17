Lillard rallies Blazers to 112-107 victory over Bulls

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard struggled at the start but warmed up to finish with 22 points and 10 assists, rallying the Portland Trail Blazers to a 112-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who trailed by 20 in the first half. Zach LaVine had 30 points and DeMar DeRozan added 22 for the Bulls, who had won four of their previous five games.