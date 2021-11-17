Magic rally late, beat Knicks 104-98 to stop 3-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and the Orlando Magic rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 104-98. Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Barrett scored 17 points and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which has lost four of six.