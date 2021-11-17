Marlins add 4 coaches to Mattingly’s staff for 2022

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have completed their coaching staff for next season, adding Marcus Thames from the New York Yankees and promoting Al Pedrique, Edwar González and Eric Duncan from various roles within the organization. Thames spent the last four seasons as the Yankees’ hitting coach and two more before that as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Thames was a teammate of Derek Jeter — now the Marlins’ CEO — with the Yankees during the 2002 and 2010 seasons, part of Thames’ 10-year MLB playing career. The Marlins went 67-95 this year under manager Don Mattingly.