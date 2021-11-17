Mercedes to make case for review of Verstappen non-penalty

PARIS (AP) — Mercedes will argue for a review of the decision to not penalize Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton won Sunday’s race and cut Verstappen’s lead to 14 points in the standings. But Mercedes wants a review of an incident where Verstappen appeared to force Hamilton wide off track as he tried to pass the championship leader. Race stewards noted the incident at the time but concluded no further action was necessary. But governing body FIA has confirmed that Mercedes has won a “right to review” and will hear from the team Thursday.