Mills scores 13 to lift Florida State past Tulane 59-54

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills had 13 points and Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 11 off the bench and Florida State beat Tulane 59-54. Nobal Days’ layup brought Tulane within 49-46 with 6:11 left, but Fletcher threw down a dunk as part of a three-point play, Malik Osborne added a dunk and Fletcher flushed another for a 56-46 Seminoles lead. The Green Wave rallied with an 8-1 run and closed within 57-54 with 1:56 left but missed their last three shots after Anthony Polite’s layup closed the scoring. Polite grabbed 10 rebounds and Osborne nine for Florida State. Jalen Cook had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave.