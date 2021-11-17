Pereira, Johnston announced as part of USFL management team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira and game analyst Daryl Johnston will be part of the United States Football League’s senior management team when the league debuts next spring. Pereira, who will be the head of officiating, was the NFL’s vice president of officiating for six seasons before retiring after the 2009 season. Johnston will serve as the executive vice president for football operations. The USFL also announced that Brian Woods will be the president of football operations and Edward Hartman is the executive vice president, business operations.