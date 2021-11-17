Sabres focused on looking ahead with Eichel now in the past

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are focused solely on looking forward in developing a young core of a team with Jack Eichel now firmly in their past. It’s been that way long before the Sabres traded their deposed captain and former face of the franchise in a trade to Vegas two weeks ago. Veteran forward Kyle Okposo can see the foundation of the future in Buffalo becoming evident in how players have begun establishing a bond. It’s also apparent in first-year coach Don Granato’s development emphasis on his team playing without fear of making mistakes, and a focus on staying on the attack.