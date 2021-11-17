Stanford hands Valparaiso 74-60 loss

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 13 points, Noah Taitz added 11 and Stanford defeated Valparaiso 74-60. Stanford’s Spencer Jones had five points and Maxime Raynaud four in an 11-1 opening to the game. Angel added a 3-pointer three minutes later and Taitz added a pair of his own for a 14-point lead with just under eight minutes left in the half. Angel added two more from the arc in a little over a minute of the second half for a 54-33 lead. Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson led Valparaiso with 18 points and 10 rebounds.