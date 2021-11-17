Texas Tech clears Shannon to return after rules review

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has cleared junior Terrence Shannon Jr. to return to play for the Red Raiders after the standout forward was held out of their first three games during a review of eligibility rules. The school says all questions related to Shannon going through the NBA draft process last summer have been resolved. Shannon will be available to play when the Red Raiders have their next game Saturday against Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, Texas. The 6-foot-6 Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He was Tech’s top returning scorer.