AFC North-leading Ravens look to bounce back against Bears

By The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to bounce back when they visit the struggling Chicago Bears. The Ravens are coming off a 22-10 loss at Miami. Jackson was sacked four times and held to 39 yards rushing with the Dolphins blitzing. The Bears were off last week and come in with four straight losses since a 20-9 victory at Las Vegas on Oct. 10. It’s the third straight year they’ve dropped at least four in a row. They are 0-3 after byes under coach Matt Nagy and dropped seven straight following off weeks since a win at Green Bay in 2013.