AP Top 25 Podcast: College football’s silliest silly season

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Less patience and more money have made hiring a college football coach riskier than ever before. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to talk about college football’s silly season of firings and hirings and why it has never been sillier. Who would be a good fit at Virginia Tech? Is it time for James Franklin and Penn State to try something different? Plus, a preview of Week 12′s most intriguing games, from Oregon at Utah and Michigan State at Ohio State to Florida-Missouri and the Dan Mullen watch.