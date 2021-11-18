Reese, Benzan lead No. 3 Maryland past UNCW, 108-66

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Katie Benzan scored 22 points, and No. 3 Maryland remained undefeated with a 108-66 rout of UNC Wilmington. It was the fourth double-double in five games for Reese, who is averaging 19.4 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins. Reese also had five steals against UNCW and has 13 over her last three games. Carrie Gross led the Seahawks with 17 points. Maryland’s size and athleticism confounded UNCW, which committed 14 first-half turnovers and 21 for the game. The Terps had an 18-0 edge in points off turnovers in the first half and 30-2 for the game.