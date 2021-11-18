DePaul continues winning ways against Big Ten; beats Rutgers

CHICAGO (AP) — David Jones scored 22 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 with nine rebounds and DePaul held off Rutgers 73-70. The Blue Demons now have won five of their last six games against Big Ten Conference opponents. Down three, Geo Baker came off a screen but his contested 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim. Brandon Johnson secured the rebound for DePaul and was immediately fouled. He missed two foul shots with 3.8 seconds, but Aundre Hyatt rebounded in traffic and his desperation heave never made it to half court. Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for Rutgers.