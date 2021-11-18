Falcons’ thin offense has Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Atlanta against the New England Patriots, taking one of the Falcons’ most productive players away from an already depleted offense. Patterson, Atlanta’s leading rusher, has an ankle injury. He tested his ankle on the field before the game. Atlanta’s top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, is missing his fourth consecutive game while addressing mental health issues. The Falcons also are without backup tight end Hayden Hurst, placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Patriots punter Jake Bailey and kicker Nick Folk, who were listed as questionable with knee injuries, are active.