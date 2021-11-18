Hamilton: F1 ‘duty bound’ to raise awareness of human rights

JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer (AP) — Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says Formula One is “duty bound” to raise awareness of human rights issues as the series closes its season in the Middle East. F1 concludes with races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. It has also raced since 2004 in Bahrain. Ahead of the first race in a 10-year deal with Qatar followed by the first race in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton said athletes should speak up about human rights issues. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been accused of “sportswashing” its human rights record by using sporting events to project a favorable image of their country.