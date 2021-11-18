Jaguars host Niners trying to end 13-game skid vs NFC

By The Associated Press

The Jaguars haven’t been very good against anybody in recent years. But NFC teams have really had Jacksonville’s number. The Jags have lost 13 consecutive games against the other conference and have dropped 43 of their last 50 against the NFC. Their last win against the conference came in the 2018 season opener at the New York Giants. They will try to end the skid Sunday against San Francisco, which is coming off an impressive victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and traveling across the country on a short week.