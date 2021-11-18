Manfred: Lockout preferred to in-season strike if no deal

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are focused on reaching a labor deal, but he is signaling they likely will lock out players if the current deal expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement. Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years. Talks have been going on since spring but have lacked the momentum toward an agreement that characterized negotiations that led to deals in 2006, ’’11 and ’16.