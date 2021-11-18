No. 12 Oklahoma looks to bounce back from first loss

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma’s nation-leading 17-game win streak was snapped last week with a 27-14 loss at Baylor. The 12th-ranked Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles, but that streak would be in serious jeopardy with a loss to Iowa State. Oklahoma still could reach the College Football Playoff, but the Sooners need a solid win over a talented Iowa State squad to maintain their slim hopes. Iowa State can brighten a disappointing season with a win. The Cyclones were in the preseason Top 10 and now are playing spoiler.