No. 13 Wake Forest looks to wrap up ACC Atlantic at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 13 Wake Forest gets its first chance to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division at Clemson on Saturday. The Demon Deacons come in 6-0 in the league and would wrap up its first division crown and spot in the league title game since 2006. If Wake Forest stumbles at Clemson, it can win the ACC Atlantic at Boston College on Nov. 27. Clemson’s long-shot chance at playing for a seventh straight league championship involves a win over Wake Forest and getting outside help to overcome the Demon Deacons and North Carolina State. Clemson has won 12 straight in the series.