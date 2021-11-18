No. 15 UTSA aiming for first C-USA West title against UAB

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — UTSA hosts defending Conference-USA champion UAB on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners’ dream season and the league’s West division title are on the line. No. 15 UTSA (10-0, 6-0) are seeking their first C-USA title but have lost four straight to the Blazers (7-3, 5-1). UAB has won three straight C-USA West titles and two of the previous three conference championships. In its 10th season, the Roadrunners are seeking their first C-USA title.