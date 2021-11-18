No. 19 Wisconsin seeks 7th straight win as it hosts Nebraska

By The Associated Press

No. 19 Wisconsin is chasing its seventh straight victory and aiming to remain in control of its destiny in the Big Ten West Division race when it hosts Nebraska on Saturday. The Badgers clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game if they beat Nebraska and then win at Minnesota on Nov. 27. Nebraska has lost its last seven meetings with Wisconsin and is trying to beat the Badgers for the first time since 2012. The Cornhuskers have lost four straight overall.