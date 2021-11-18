No. 22 Louisiana looking to end Liberty’s home win streak

Louisiana is hoping its stay in the Top 25 doesn’t go up in flames when the Ragin’ Cajuns visit Liberty on Saturday. The Flames have won 15 in a row in Williams Stadium, ties for the fourth-longest home streak in the country. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won their last nine since losing to Texas to start the season. The streak includes five consecutive road wins. Flames quarterback Malik Willis will need to be sharp for Liberty. He leads all Bowl Subdivision QBs with 755 rushing yards, but Liberty QBs also have been sacked 38 times.