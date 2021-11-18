Olympic gold medalist among 13 weightlifters in doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Testing Agency says Olympic gold medalist Oxana Slivenko of Russia is one of 13 European weightlifters facing new charges over doping in the run-up to the London Games in 2012. The cases come from re-testing samples from the European Championships in April 2012. That was four months before the Olympics. Slivenko was the gold medalist at the 2008 Olympics and won gold with ease at the 2012 European championships. She withdrew shortly before the London Olympics citing an injury.