Rockies, catcher Elias Díaz agree to $14.5M, 3-year contract

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a $14.5 million, three-year contract with catcher Elias Díaz. His deal covers a year of arbitration and two years of free agency. The 31-year-old Díaz hit .246 last season with a career-best 18 homers, which was tied for third-most among catchers in the National League. He also threw out 42.1% of base stealers, a mark only behind Salvador Pérez. Díaz was signed by Colorado as a minor league free agent in January 2020 and had his contract purchased seven months later. He hit .235 over 26 games for Colorado during the virus-shortened season of ’20.