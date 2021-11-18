Rudy Gay scores 20 points in season debut, Jazz beat Raptors

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help the Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 games while recovering from offseason surgery on his right heel. Donovan Mitchell also scored 20 points, and Royce O’Neale added a season-high 16. Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 31 points for Toronto, and Fred VanVleet added 24. Toronto lost for the sixth time in seven games.