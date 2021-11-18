Towns, Russell lead Wolves past Spurs 115-90

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-90 on Thursday night. D’Angelo Russell added 22 points, and Malik Beasley hit five of Minnesota’s season-high 21 3-pointers for all 15 of his points. Devin Vassell scored 18 points for San Antonio, and Larry Walker IV and Keldon Johnson each had 12. The Spurs have lost four in a row.