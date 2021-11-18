Winner of 6 straight, Tennessee takes on skidding Texans

By The Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have the NFL’s longest active winning streak at six games and host the skidding Houston Texans who’ve lost eight straight. The Titans have won three straight and five of the last seven in the series against the team that replaced the former Oilers in Houston. Tennessee hired Mike Vrabel as head coach in 2018 after he spent four years with the Texans, the last as defensive coordinator. Houston’s skid is its longest since dropping the final 14 of the 2013 season. The Titans are off to their best start since winning the first 10 games in 2008.