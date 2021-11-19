Bears put Khalil Mack on season-ending IR with foot injury

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A foot injury bothering Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack will require surgery and he has been placed on injured reserve by the team. Mack has been bothered by the injury since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3 and has sat out the last two games in addition to getting added rest during a bye week, but the injury continues to be a problem. Coach Matt Nagy said on Friday that Mack will have surgery on the foot. The Bears did not supply details about the injury but Nagy said it cause Mack pain in a toe. Mack has six sacks this season.