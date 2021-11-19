Browns star RB Chubb back from COVID list, cleared to play

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the team one of its best players for a critical stretch of the season. Chubb, who is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing despite missing three games, has been cleared to return after spending 10 days away from the team. He tested positive on Nov. 9 along with rookie punt returner/running back Demetric Felton, who has also been activated. Chubb and Felton sat out last week’s 45-7 loss at New England. It’s not yet known if Chubb will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.