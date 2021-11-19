Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain. Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a positive rapid test on Thursday. The team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction test. It’s a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19. The Giants had a number of false positive test results before their game with the Raiders on Nov. 7. Judge doesn’t believe Ryan’s result is a false positive.