ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays beat Brown 78-57 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Arthur Kaluma added 16 points for the Bluejays on Friday. Alex O’Connell chipped in 13, Ryan Hawkins scored 12 and Ryan Nembhard had 10. Dan Friday led the Bears with 11 points.