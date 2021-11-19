Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play Browns

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a third straight practice with an oblique injury and is listed as doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns. Tim Boyle is expected to make his first career start Sunday in Cleveland. Goff was hurt in the winless Lions’ tie last Sunday at Pittsburgh. The Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract in free agency to back up Goff. Boyle spent the previous three years behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Boyle went on injured reserve after breaking a thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice last week.