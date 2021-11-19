NFL Coaching Pipeline: Hiring process broken for diversity
By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer
While recent hiring numbers on NFL coordinator levels are encouraging, the overall journey to diversity and inclusion for head coaches and other jobs remains a struggle. Who says so? Two of the most prominent advocates of the Rooney Rule: Troy Vincent and Rod Graves. Vincent, a former star defensive back, president of the NFL players union and now the league’s chief of football operations, calls the hiring process “broken.” Graves, a former NFL general manager and now executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, says a “new system” is needed to ensure viable candidates are recognized and interviewed.
