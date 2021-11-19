NFL Notes: Jets QB Flacco still a ‘cool’ presence in huddle

By The Associated Press

Joe Flacco is still Joe Cool or Cool Joe to his New York Jets teammates. The 36-year-old veteran quarterback will make his first start this season when the Jets host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Flacco is taking over for Mike White, who started the last three games in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Rookie running back Michael Carter says Flacco is laid back and cool. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur says Flacco has seen it all on the football field.