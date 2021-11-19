Romelu Lukaku close, Timo Werner closer to Chelsea return

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s striker crisis is starting to ease. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are back in training and expected to return soon though the English Premier League game at Leicester on Saturday is too soon. Lukaku, who was Chelsea’s record signing, and Werner have been out since sustaining injuries in the team’s 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League one month ago. Werner has rejoined team training after his hamstring injury and appears closer to a return than the Belgium international who has been doing individual sessions after recovering from an ankle injury. Tuchel says United States winger Christian Pulisic is back and “feels fine.”