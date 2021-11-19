Ruud joins Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev in ATP Finals semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Casper Ruud has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals. The 22-year-old Norwegian showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match to secure his unexpected spot in the last four. Ruud will next face Medvedev while Djokovic and Zverev will renew their budding rivalry in the other semifinal Saturday.
