Tennis player Gabashvili accepts 20-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation says Russian tennis player Teymuraz Gabashvili has accepted a 20-month ban after failing a doping test. Gabashvili tested positive at a Challenger-level tournament in Kazakhstan in June for the direutic furosemide. The drug has legitimate medical uses but is banned in sports because it can be used to mask the presence of other substances. The 36-year-old Gabashvili reached a career-high ranking of 43rd in 2016 and was briefly the top-ranked men’s player from Russia.