Texas Rangers manager Woodward gets extension to 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have given manager Chris Woodward a contract extension. He is now signed through the 2023 season, and the club also has an option for 2024. The Rangers before last season had exercised their club option for 2022. Woodward originally got a three-year contract with that option when he became the manager after the 2018 season. The team has been in rebuilding mode. Woodward is 160-224 overall with the Rangers, with 102 losses last season.