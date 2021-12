BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has hired Walt Bell as his new offensive coordinator. Bell spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Massachusetts. He replaces Nick Sheridan, who was fired the day after Indiana completed a 2-10 season and its first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011. The Hoosiers opened the season ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press Top 25.