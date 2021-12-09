Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:52 PM

QB Allen offers mixed messages on yo-yo-ing Bills offense

KTVZ

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is struggling in attempting to assess the inconsistencies which have plagued Buffalo’s offense over the past two months. The fourth-year starter was defiant in saying, “We still got it,” before later conceding the offense is in a rut. The Bills have averaged 12 fewer points and 72 fewer yards over the past six games in compared to their first six. The drop-off in production has led to Buffalo losing four of its past seven and slipped down the AFC standings to seventh overall. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content