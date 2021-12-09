Robinson expects to return to Bears’ lineup against Packers

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

Receiver Allen Robinson expects to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury. Robinson says “everything is trending in the right direction.” Robinson has not played since Nov. 8, when he was hurt as he got pushed out of bounds on a 39-yard reception late in a loss at Pittsburgh. That big play helped set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney. But Chicago lost after the Steelers’ Chris Boswell kicked a field goal in the final minute.