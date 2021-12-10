NCAA puts Auburn hoops on 4 years probation, suspends Pearl

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA has placed the Auburn men’s basketball program on four years probation for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person and imposed a two-game suspension on coach Bruce Pearl for failing to monitor his assistant and adequately promote compliance. An NCAA Committee on Infractions panel issued its findings Friday but mostly accepted Auburn’s self-imposed penalties in the case dating back to September 2017, when FBI agents arrested Person as part of a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in college basketball. Pearl will be suspended the next two games for the 18th-ranked Tigers starting Saturday against Nebraska in Atlanta.