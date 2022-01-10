Baylor remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; USC hits No. 5

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Baylor is once again the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, and fifth-ranked Southern California climbed to its highest ranking in nearly five decades. The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes in the poll for the fourth time in five weeks. Baylor has won 21 straight games dating to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble. Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn and USC rounded out the top five. The Trojans have their highest ranking since December 1974. No. 25 Illinois rejoined the poll as the week’s lone addition.