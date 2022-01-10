Jags believe better days ahead after hitting ‘rock bottom’

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Shad Khan’s most trusted adviser is a general manager whose last five NFL seasons ended with a coaching change. It’s a strange decision at best, a significant problem at worst. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner is relying on Trent Baalke to lead the team’s coaching search, a process that currently includes 10 candidates. How many of them would welcome a pairing with Baalke seems to be the most pressing offseason issue for the Jaguars (3-14). Jacksonville just completed the most tumultuous season in franchise history, which pass rusher Josh Allen called “rock bottom.”