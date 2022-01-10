Lincoln Riley names his full USC coaching staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed his full coaching staff for his debut season with the Trojans. The 10-man staff includes Donte Williams. He will be Riley’s defensive backs coach after serving as USC’s interim head coach following the firing of Clay Helton in September. Riley’s new staff is headlined by Alex Grinch, his defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Grinch followed Riley from Oklahoma last month, taking the same private plane to Los Angeles after three seasons together with the Sooners. Josh Henson is the Trojans’ new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, leaving Texas A&M. Dennis Simmons is Riley’s assistant head coach and outside wide receivers coach.